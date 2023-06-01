Team Malta has rewritten the history books in the Games of the Small States of Europe as after only two days of competition, the hosts are already assured of recording their best-ever performance in these Games after winning 12 gold medals so far. On Thursday, there are much more gold medals at stake so stay with us to follow Team Malta’s charge for more indelible moments....

09.30 Good morning, it has been a great ride for Maltese sport this week as on Wednesday, Team Malta won a record 12th gold medal after our table tennis teams prevailed in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

09.40 Today is one of the busiest days of the 2023 GSSE as in fact there will be gold medals won in no less than seven disciplines. Competitive action has already started this morning when the men's 3x3 basketball team were in action in their final group match against Monaco.

