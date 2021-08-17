Team Malta will have more than one athlete at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo for the first time after 41 years as the Malta Paralympic Committee announced the contingent for the quadriennial Games during a news conference on Tuesday.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo will be held between August 24 and September 5 with Malta being represented by Vladyslava Kravchenko in Para swimming and Thomas Borg in the para athletics events.

The Malta contingent, which will be spearheaded by Julian Bajada who will act as chef de mission, will leave Malta on Friday before taking part in the Games opening ceremony on Friday, August 24 at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

“For us this is an historic participation at the Tokyo Paralympics,” Profs. Joseph Grima, president of the Malta Paralympic Committee said.

