The Maltese Olympic Committee announced the contingent who will be forming part of Team Malta at the forthcoming European Games.

The third edition of the European Games will take place in Kraków and the regions of Małopolska in Poland from June 21 to July 2.

MOC Director of Sport and Games Chef de Mission Charlene Attard, said that Malta will be competing in shooting and badminton, and the team will consist of seven athletes and four officials.

Team Malta will be represented by five shooters in the shooting events.

GSSE gold medallist Clive Farrugia and Marlon Attard will be competing in the skeet individual event while Marcello Attard will join them when they take part in the team event.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com