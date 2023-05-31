Team Malta continued to rewrite its history books at the Games of the Small States of Europe as the third day of competition saw our athletes ensure they finish with their best-ever result in the biennial Games after clinching three gold medals yesterday.

Prior to these Games, Malta’s best-ever result in these Games arrived in the last edition held on home soil in 2003 when on that occasion the home team had won 11 gold medals.

Twenty years on, and the Maltese athletes managed to surpass that tally after winning three gold medals yesterday, with Eleonor Bezzina retaining her title in the 10m Air Pistol while the men’s and women’s table tennis sides struck gold in the team event to help the contingent hit the 12-gold medal mark.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...