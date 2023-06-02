Team Malta is well on course to attain its best-ever placing at the Games of the Small States of Europe as the week-long sports festival is entering its final two days of competition.

This week, Maltese athletes have shone up the Games with an impressive performance that saw the host country produce a gold medal rush that has lifted the team to its highest-ever position in the medals table.

On Friday morning, Team Malta was sitting in an unprecedented second place in the medal standings with 20 gold medals 12 silver, and 17 for a total tally of 49 medals, which is also a new all-time best.

In fact, Malta’s previous best showing in the Games came in 2003 when the team amassed 44 medals, with 11 of them being gold.

Malta has never finished higher than fourth placed in the medals' table, a result achieved in 1993 and 2003, editions that were held on home soil and in Liechtenstein 2011.

