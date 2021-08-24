Team Malta took part in the opening ceremony as the 2021 Paralympic Games got under way at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Malta contingent took part in the athletes’ march past with Thomas Borg holding the Malta’s flag alongside Vladyslava Kravchenko and team chef de mission Julian Bajada.

During the Games, Vladyslava Kravchenko will compete in the Para swimming while Borg will be in action in the para athletics events.

RELATED STORIES Meet Malta’s two athletes heading for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo

For Kravchenko this is the second time that she will be representing Malta at the Paralympic Games after her appearance in the Rio Games in 2016. The 29-year-old, who joined the High-Performance Para Swimming programme at the Loughborough University in the UK for 2020-21 season under the Malta Sports Scholarship, will be competing in the S5 50m butterfly and the S5 50m backstroke.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta