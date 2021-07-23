Team Malta took part in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which got underway in front of an empty Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Swimmer Andrew Chetcuti and target shooter Eleonor Bezzina led the Maltese contingent during the athletes march past.

Chetcuti and Bezzina have already represented Malta in the previous Games held in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and were joined by four other debutants in the Maltese selection.

Weightlifter Yasmin Zammit Stevens, badminton player Matthew Abela, swimmer Sasha Gatt and track and field sprinter Carla Scicluna.

Malta will start its participation in the Games on Sunday when Abela makes his debut in the badminton competitions when he takes on Chinese player Shi Yu Q, while Bezzina competes in the 10m Air Pistol Qualifications.

