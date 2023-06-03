Team Malta has completed an extraordinary performance at the 2023 GSSE when they managed to finish at the top of the medals table on Saturday.

Never in the history of the Games has our country managed to beat all the other small European countries, with our previous best result being a fourth place in 1993, 2003 and 2011.

Medal count. Screengrab

However, this time around Malta more than delivered as the team ended the day with a staggering 38 gold medals, a new record, 30 silver and 29 bronze for an impressive total of 96 medals.

James Arena won gold for triple jump.

Team Malta managed this feat with an extraordinary performance on Saturday that saw Matija Pecotic and Matthew Asciak winning gold in the men’s tennis doubles.

Then shooter Clive Farrugia struck gold in the skeet event ahead of team-mate Marcello Attard while table tennis player Felix Wetzel won the men’s singles gold medal at the University Sports Hall.

In athletics, Team Malta maintained this gold medal rush with Graham Pellegrini (200m), James Arena (triple jump), Jordan Gusman and Gina McNamara (both 5,000m), and the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays all winning their respective competitions.

Gina Mcnamara and Lisa Bezzina each won a gold medal for 5000m .

