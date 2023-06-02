Team Malta has continued to take the 2023 GSSE by storm climbing to the top of the medals' standing midway through the fifth day of the competition.

On Friday at 2pm, the unthinkable happened and the medals’ table saw Malta leading the way with a record 22 gold medals, 13 silver, and 17 bronze - a staggering total of 52 medals.

That lifted Malta ahead of powerhouse Cyprus which, at the moment, has 21 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals.

While things can still change by the end of the day, the achievement so far is a testament to Malta's huge improvement in the Games over the past four years.

So far on Friday, Malta has won two gold medals in tennis and two silver in rugby 7s. Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese won gold in the women’s doubles when they beat Luxemborg’s Molinaro and Mackerie 6-3 6-3. Later, Matija Pecotic became the first Maltese athlete to win gold in the men’s singles when he beat Catarina, of Monaco 6-1 6-1.

However, more is yet to come as Malta's squash players in the doubles are set to face each other in the gold medal finals in both the men and women categories. There is also hope for another gold in swimming.

