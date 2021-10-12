The Malta contingent that enjoyed a lot of success during their participation in the World Company Sports Games that were held in Athens in Greece.

The Maltese athletes returned home with a healthy tally of 35 medals – 13 gold, 16 silver and six bronze medals.

The Maltese contingent took part in several disciplines in athletics and beach volley and was represented by nine females and 16 male athletes.

In the track and field events, Malta won ten gold medals through Mireya Cassar (shot put category A), Jean Paul Debono (800m, 1500m, u 5000m), Rachid Chouhal (long jump and 100m), Aaron Mifsud (1500m, 5000m, 800m category C) and Matthew Croker (800m category B).

The Maltes contingent grabbed 14 silver medals through Rachid Chouhal (200m, 400m category C), Imed Ben Moussa (800m, 1500m category B), Peter Azzopardi (1500m, 5000m category D), Matthew Croker (400m category B), Matthew Xuereb (5000m category B).

