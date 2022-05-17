Team Malta enjoyed a stellar performance in the Special Olympics Invitational Games that came to a close on Tuesday evening.

The Maltese contingent, formed by over 400 athletes in six different disciplines, where up against fellow peers from 23 other countries and the home athletes gave a strong showing during the three-day event.

Team Malta enjoyed a strong showing in athletics, bocce, bowling and swimming, and finished their commitments with an impressive tally of 65 gold, 60 silver and 67 bronze medals.

In fact, in track and field events Maltese athletes finished their commitments with 47 podium finishes.

