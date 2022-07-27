After a great start in swimming on Tuesday, the FISEC Malta team continued with a number of medals as the swimming competitions came to a close at the 2022 FISEC Games which are being held in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Michela Portelli added another gold in the 50m butterfly after winning the 100m on Tuesday. She also won the bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Thomas Gatt won the gold in the 400m freestyle while Luca Vella won the bronze in the same event. It was silver for Milly Curmi in the 50m freestyle.

Luca Grixti also won silver in the 100m Butterfly along with a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly. Italo Salamone also grabbed a silver medal in the 200m individual medley as well as a bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Kristy Delia won the silver in the 200m backstroke and the bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Christina Felice added a silver medal in the 200m butterfly after winning a bronze in the 400m individual medley.

