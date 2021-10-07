The Malta contingent that is currently taking part in the World Company Sports Games, which are currently being held in Athens, has secured nine medals in the athletics programme held on Thursday.

Over 3,000 athletes from 32 countries are currently taking part in these Games.

Team Malta on Thursday managed to win four gold medals on the track, through Rachid Chouhal in the 100m Catogry C, Aaron Mifsud (1,500m Category C) Jean Paul Debono (1,500m Category A) and Mireya Cassar in the shot put Open category.

The Maltese team also secured three silver medals in the 1,500m races, courtesy of Peter Azzopardi who placed second in Category D, Imed Ben Moussa, in Category B, and Charla Pia Vella, in Category C.

