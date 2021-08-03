After the worst 18 months in history for the entertainment world, Team Maximum Lock, the Maltese International Team, has its first show on August 7 and 8 at one of the biggest events taking place in Europe Ultimate Streetcar, at Santapod raceway in England.

The three talented Maltese drivers Christian Bezzina, Clint Abela and Mark Galea will be putting on a wonderful show of precision driving on the same stage with the world’s best stunt drivers.

Being the 11thconsecutive year, following 10 years of great shows, many are expected to attend and follow what the Maltese team of professional drivers have to offer.

Team Maximum Lock is considered to be one of the best stunt teams in Europe.

