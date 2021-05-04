Members of the Team Mosaic Għajnsielem have enthusiastically re-grouped to embark on their seventh mosaic project in just four years.

Having been trained by Gozitan mosaicist Mary Portelli, the group is now tackling its most challenging work – a 23-metre -long strip featuring familiar landmarks in Ghajnsielem, including the parish church and Fort Chambray, among others.

Various representations of local flora and fauna and a colourful sunset complete the design.

The group, made up of team leader Maria Calleja, Doris Vella and Loreta Xuereb, is using various media in their project, including vitreous glass and ceramics.