Team New Zealand beat Italy’s Luna Rossa 7-3 to win their fourth America’s Cup Wednesday and retain the world’s oldest international sporting trophy in front of huge crowds in Auckland.

The defending champions claimed the single win they needed to seal the prestigious, best-of-13 yachting series with a 46-second victory in race 10 on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

New Zealand claimed the ‘Auld Mug’ trophy once again to confirm their dominance in the competition, which dates back to 1851.

“It’s absolutely unreal... it just means the world to us as a team,” Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said.

