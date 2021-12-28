Reigning champions OkMalta.com were recently confirmed as champions of the MAPFRE MSV Life Division 1 organised by the Malta Tenpin Bowling Association.

This year, Division 1 was split into two groups after the first round, based on top five and bottom five teams.

After a dominant first round, OkMalta.com only required a few more points in the second round, and having already been confirmed champions a couple of weeks before, they enrolled a brand new player, Edward Mifsud, against Firstbridge on the last day of the competition.

The inevitable 8-0 loss to Firstbridge made no difference to the standings, as OkMalta.com still ended ten points ahead of Powerfruit with Firstbridge finishing fifth.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta