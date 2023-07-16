The Malta Under-15 waterpolo national team will cap what has been a memorable participation at the European Championships when they face Germany in the play-off for ninth place in Podgorica on Sunday.

The team led by Jonathan Valletta and Ryan Coleiro rewrote the country’s history books in international waterpolo after securing a historic top 10 placing at these championships after dominating their group and only just missing out on a place in the quarter-finals after a close defeat to the Netherlands.

However, the Maltese youngsters bounced back in style after that setback as back-to-back wins over Poland and Romania ensured that the team would finish among the top ten countries at this level, something never achieved by a Maltese waterpolo national team.

