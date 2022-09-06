Malta waterpolo coach Karl Izzo believes that team spirit was his side’s winning card after the national team defied the odds to secure an historical top 14 finish at the European Championships in Split Croatia.

Izzo’s men beat Slovenia 13-9 on Sunday and will face Germany in the play-off for 13th place on Tuesday morning.

Germany are likely to prove a tough nut to crack for the Maltese players as the Germans headed into the championships with the ambition of finishing among the top eight teams in the continent but lost all their group matches and will be keen to end their campaign on a strong note.

But despite all this, Izzo has made it clear that his players had little pressure on their backs and will go out with all guns blazing as they look to make life difficult for the superior Germans.

