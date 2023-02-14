Mosta technical director Mario Muscat hailed his side’s tenacity and team spirit as the Blues boosted their hopes of securing European football next season when they overcame rivals Floriana 2-0 at the National Stadium on Sunday.

It was another eye-catching performance from coach Joe Grech’s team who managed to fend off a spirited challenge from rivals Floriana to secure three important points that kept them in fourth place in the Premier League standings on 35 points, three adrift of third-placed Birkirkara and two clear of Hibernians and Balzan.

“We knew that we were in for a very tough team in Floriana,” Muscat told the Times of Malta.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...