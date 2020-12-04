Eve Borg Bonello has been elected president of the new 15-person executive of Team Start PN.

The teenage activist came under the spotlight a year ago when she joined a protest in Valletta and called for the immediate resignation of then prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Soon after, the 16-year-old had filed a police report over death threats and insults she received when posting her speech on Facebook.

Team Start is a youth branch of the PN created by former party leader Adrian Delia for those aged between 14 and 18.

The other members the youth branch are Keaton Agius, who was elected secretary general, deputy president Nicole Grech, deputy president for international affairs Charlene Camilleri, public relations officer Alexander Jacobsen, treasurer Ella Micallef Darmenia, Gozo coordinator Armando Xerri, human resources and outreach officer Paul Azzopardi, content creator Jordan Galea Pace, assistant general secretary Matteo Muscat Filletti, assistant public relations officer Neil Camenzuli, assistant treasurer Martha Sammut, education and environment officer Stephanie Vella, cultural officer Maria Kristina Caruana and activities officer Jade England.