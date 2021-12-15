RABAT AJAX 3

VITTORIOSA STARS 0

Rabat Ajax coach Vesko Petrovic insisted Rabat Ajax are alive and kicking in their battle against relegation after claiming a priceless victory over fellow strugglers Vittoriosa Stars.

“After the heavy defeat against San Ġwann, we had to hit the reset button and pick the players up. It was a psychological issue not a football one. Today, the players executed the plan to perfection. We deserved this win,” Petrovic told the Times of Malta.

Rabat Ajax hit the headlines in the past few weeks after the team was forced to enter quarantine after an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the club was handed a very hectic schedule before heading to the international break.

Petrovic lamented his squad are being forced to play too many games in this period.

