The Malta Football Association announced that the three Premier League matches that involve Gudja United, Valletta, Mosta, and Sirens will be played at the same time on Saturday.

The first phase of the BOV Premier League will come to a close on Saturday and the final Match Day will see four teams battling it out for the remaining Championship Pool spot.

Originally, the matches between Gudja United and Mosta and Birkirkara vs Valletta were scheduled to be played on Saturday at 2pm while Sirens were due to face Gżira United on the same day but at 6pm.

However, the Malta FA Executive Board has now decided to move the match between Sirens and Gżira United to Saturday at 2pm, to ensure all four teams battling for the Championship Pool will be playing at the same time.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta