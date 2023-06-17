The Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarche teams withdrew on Saturday from the Tour of Switzerland following the death of Swiss cyclist Gino Maeder.

Maeder, who rode for Team Bahrain Victorious, fell into a ravine in the downhill finale of Thursday’s fifth stage and succumbed to his injuries aged 26 on Friday.

His team withdrew on Friday and they were joined by Swiss outfit Tudor and Belgian rivals Intermarche prior to Saturday’s seventh stage.

