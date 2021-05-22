The 2020+1 International Teamsport Goalkeeper Battle will be held between July 2 and 4 at the San Ġwann Football Ground.

This year’s edition, which is the tenth anniversary edition, will be organised in collaboration with the San Ġwann Local Council, and will be once again in aid of the Zemzem Foundation.

Organiser Mario Muscat said that since the first edition of the Goalkeeper Battle in 2011, the event had grown in popularity with the number of participants doubling over the years.

Interest from foreign goalkeepers has also increased and over 20 foreign goalkeepers, coming from Scotland, England and Italy, participated in the last three editions.

