An emotional Julian Alaphilippe dedicated his victory on Sunday's second stage of the Tour de France to his late father Jo, who passed away in June at the age of 80 after a long illness.

"It's always special to win on the Tour and it's a strange year. I haven't won a race since the start of the season," Alaphilippe said after capturing the yellow jersey with his victory at the end of the 186km stage in Nice.

