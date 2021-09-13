Tearful Novak Djokovic felt relief and sadness after his Grand Slam dream died with a US Open final defeat, overcome by loss but winning heartfelt support from New York fans.

World number one Djokovic missed the first calendar-year Slam since 1969 at the final hurdle Sunday, losing to Russia’s second-ranked Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Relief. I was glad it was over,” Djokovic said about his feelings in the moments after the defeat.

