Real Madrid captain Marcelo bid a tearful farewell as the players celebrated winning a 14th European Cup at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France on Saturday night, with Vinicius Junior scoring the winning goal to secure the club their fifth Champions League title in the last nine seasons.

To celebrate the success, the players took the trophy on an open-top bus tour around Madrid on Sunday, which included stops at the Almudena Cathedral, regional government headquarters, City Hall, Plaza Cibeles and finally the Santiago Bernabeu.

