Jose Mourinho said that he and Roma had made history after winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday, the club’s first-ever major European trophy.

Portuguese coaching icon Mourinho tried and failed to hold back the tears after Roma beat Feyenoord in their first continental final in over three decades and he was still emotional by the time he hailed his team after the trophy ceremony.

Roma fans have taken Mourinho into their hearts during an up and down season which culminated in Wednesday’s 1-0 win in Tirana which ended a 14-year trophy drought for the capital club.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta