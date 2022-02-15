Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva put herself in pole position to win a second Beijing Olympic title as she controversially returned to action on Tuesday despite failing a drugs test.

Having been cheered onto the ice wearing an off-shoulder purple dress, the 15-year-old burst into tears at the end of a composed performance which propelled her to the top of the standings of the short programme in the women’s singles competition.

The title will be decided on Thursday after the free skate.

Valieva learned during these Games she had tested positive in December for trimetazidine, which boosts endurance.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Valieva could carry on at the Olympics, but it does not mean that she has been cleared of doping and she could still face punishment at a later date.

