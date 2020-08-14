Kyren Wilson wept tears of joy as he reached his first World Snooker Championship final after surviving a dramatic last frame to beat Anthony McGill 17-16 on Friday.
A remarkable finish to the first semi-final saw McGill miss a snooker eight times in a row before Wilson fluked a green to effectively seal the victory at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.
