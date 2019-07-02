A woman described by investigators as an 'expert pickpocket' was jailed on Monday as she wept in the dock.

Ginka Sandeva, a 33-year old Bulgarian, admitted to stealing cash from three unsuspecting victims in Valletta and wept as a magistrate sentenced her to eight months in jail.

The woman claimed she is a waitress but is currently unemployed.

Prosecuting Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna told the court that the thefts had taken place in the capital between July 31 and August 2. The woman made off with a wallet and two envelopes containing €1,310 in cash.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit after noting that all the stolen money had been returned, condemned the accused to an 8-month jail term.

Lawyer Shaheryar Ghaznavi was defence counsel.