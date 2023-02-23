A small crowd called for justice for murder victim Sion Grech on Thursday in a vigil held outside the law courts in Valletta.

It was held a month after the two men accused of her murder were acquitted after a trial by jury.

Grech was found dead in a Marsa field in April 2005 eight days after being reported missing. She had been stabbed at least 17 times, an autopsy revealed.

Eight years later, in 2013, Ismael Habesh and Faical Mohouachi were charged with her murder, though it took another decade for the trial to start.

Protest placards in Valletta on Thursday. Photos by Jonathan Borg.

On January 20, both men were found innocent following a trial that was criticised by Grech’s family and the Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement (MGRM) for its lengthy delay, evidence not being properly preserved and statements to police by one of the accused being ruled inadmissible.

The vigil was attended by about 40, mostly young and middle-aged people, some of whom carried candles. They also carried placards with a picture of Sion and a call for "Justice for Sion."

A few people were seen shedding tears as speeches were read by friends and relatives of Sion, demanding justice and hitting out at the authorities for what was seen as negligence and 'institutionalised homophobia' in the way the investigation and the trial were handled and also in other stages of Sion's life.

Protestors demanded an end to discrimination. Photos by Jonathan Borg.

Sion's niece, Adiel Grech, expressed appreciation for the vigil: "I'm lost for words. It was something we were not expecting. But to be here tonight and with all these people representing LGBTIQ, the MGRM and us as a family... Trying to keep the memory of our beloved alive and see justice. It's one step at a time."

One of those present said she had gone to the event because it gave space for the trans community to grieve. She said she felt bombarded by news stories about violence against trans people.

Lawyer and activist Lara Dimitrijevic said Sion was not only failed but also betrayed.

"What happened to her case was a slap in the face to her family, to every victim waiting for justice and to every woman in this country. It was nothing short of a slap in the face of justice" she said

Also present were members of the Malta Gay Rights Movement, Graffitti Movement, Young Progressive Beings and the Women's Rights Foundation.