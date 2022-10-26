Eric de Turckheim’s French NMYD 54 Teasing Machine was declared as the overall winner of the 2022 Rolex Middle Sea Race.

In a statement, the Royal Malta Yacht Club has confirmed that none of the remaining yachts still racing is able to better Teasing Machine’s corrected time under IRC.

“It is a huge emotion winning the Rolex Middle Sea Race,” said de Turckheim.

“It is our first 600 (nm) race overall, after making several podiums around the world. On top of that, it is certainly our favourite 600nm race because of the complexity of the course, the complexity of the winds.”

“I have a passion for the 600nm races,” he continued.

