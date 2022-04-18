The La Stella Philharmonic Society will be holding a grand concert to mark the completion of an intensive refurbishment project of Teatru Astra and La Stella Band club on Saturday, April 23, at 8pm.

The project was financed through private investment, internal funds and with the assistance of the EU 2020 Leader Fund.

The concert, featuring La Stella Band, will be directed by Mro John Galea. Entrance is free.