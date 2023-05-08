Teatru Malta is collaborating with Theatre Anon. and author and poet Immanuel Mifsud for a promenade performance called Dik Is-Siġra f’Nofs ta’ Triq this June at the MCAST campus in Paola. This show, which will be premiering at the Malta International Arts Festival, is a performance that explores the tensions between progress and tradition through fantastical characters and magical realism and features over 20 performers, acrobatics, memorable songs, and magical visuals.

Through a collaboration with KorMalta and Malta National Park, Teatru Malta is putting on a show for our furry friends and their owners called Fi Do. Composed by Karl Fiorini and complemented by the voices of Malta’s national choir, Fi Do will be happening this July at the Malta National Park in Ta’ Qali, this show will be directed by world-renowned theatre company Manifesto Poetico who will be entertaining audiences through the art of mime.

For EuroPride this September, Teatru Malta will be presenting AURA – Musical In the Dark, a co-production with EuroPride and Esplora which will take place at Esplora’s planetarium. Marta Vella and Vikesh Godwhani join forces again by writing yet another feast for the senses. The music is composed by award-winning composer Luke Saydon.

A rehashed Atelier Francis Ebejer is collaborating with the Manoel Theatre and its masterclass programme, Il-Klassi tas-Surmast. The masterclass programme, led by international theatre experts Rimini Protokoll, is geared towards more experienced theatre artists who are looking to hone their craft and refine their skills and deepen their understanding of theatre.

Teatru Malta also announces its Associate Company Programme with Arts Council Malta, which aims to offer local ensemble-based theatre companies medium-term funding for space.

Teatru Malta is teaming up with GO to bring some of its top musical theatre productions to your screens via the TOKIS platform.

Also, Teatru Redifjuxin is a series of podcasts which tackle current issues in the theatre industry.

At the end of summer and just before they will launch their autumn/winter programme, Teatru Malta will also be taking part at Pride March for EuroPride with their March Out of the Closet.

For more information, visit www.teatrumalta.org.mt to have a look at the full programme for spring/summer 2023.