Teatru Malta have launched six brand-new publications under two separate series titles at the Malta Book Festival 2021- The BookShop Edition at MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

Proġett Klassiċi will cover the works of canonical playwrights such as Ionesco, Pinter, Rame and Fo, all translated into Maltese, while Programm Kitba Ġdida gives a platform to three of Teatru Malta's star projects, namely Raymond Fight Beck, VII (Sette) and L-Interrogazzjoni.

These publications were unveiled during a press conference lead by publication editor Marco Galea, L-Interrogazzjoni's Alfred Buttigieg, Raymond Fight Beck's Andre Mangion and VII's Simon Bartolo, who has just been awarded the Terramaxka award by the Malta Book Council for his publication Il-Kreatura tal-Bir.

When asked about Proġett Klassiċi, Galea explained that “these works were so important and relevant that we felt they should be made available in Maltese as well as published in an accessible format”. He concluded by expressing his hopes to see more of these plays produced in Malta sooner rather than later by means of this project.

The press conference. Photo: Blend

On Programm Kitba Ġdida, Andre' Mangion explained how having his own script in print and at the disposal of others allows the reader the freedom to take over the director's chair and envision his own play in a new light, giving it an exciting new legacy that would have not necessarily been possible had the play not been published and readily available in this format.

Teatru Malta will also be selling their brand-new merchandise on their stand.

For more information on Proġett Klassiċi and Programm Kitba Ġdida, please visit www.teatrumalta.org.mt .