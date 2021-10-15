Teatru Malta has launched the autumn/winter programme of events, their first since 2020, featuring the work that the national theatre company has focused on developing over the course of the pandemic.

The programme opens with the dance theatre performance O, dedicated to the late Oliver Friggieri a year on from his death. O is directed by Teatru Malta’s artistic director Sean Buhagiar, choreographed by Cheryl Lofreda and performed by the MVMT, Jamie Cardona and Clare Tonna with original music by Chris Vella.

The devised work will take place at the Manoel Theatre following their recent restoration projects. Tickets for the event are now available online with the show premiering on October 29 to a limited audience capacity.

The endearing children’s opera Il-Qtates ta’ max-Xatt has been adapted as a puppet theatre performance by puppeteer Sean Briffa and performers Jeremy Grech and Clare Ghigo. The show is available for schools across the island and will take place at the Esplora Planetarium.

Other standout productions include Il-Qfil u l-Ħelsien Skont Manwel Dimech, a site-specific music theatre performance with a story by Victor Jacono and Kris Spiteri, premiering in November at the Old Prisons in Kordin, and the biographical play Drago, written by André Mangion and inspired by the life of legendary professional snooker and pool player Tony Drago.

One of the most stimulating projects currently in the works for Teatru Malta is the European Theatre Convention (ETC) conference which Teatru Malta will be hosting this month with the support of Arts Council Malta, the Manoel Theatre and Spazju Kreattiv.

The conference programme will include a curated showcase by local artists, including the touring production Nassaba: Song of a Bird by Jimmy Grima, which will also be open to the public, and will be taking place on October 30 at the Catholic Institute in Floriana.

During the launch at the Valletta Design Cluster on Thursday, Local Government and Culture Minister José Herrera announced that the ministry will be presenting a legal notice establishing Teatru Malta as a stand-alone agency, serving as the national theatre company of Malta. This legal notice will be launched in collaboration with Arts Council Malta.

Teatru Malta will also be working on a five-year strategy in consultation with its associate artists Paul Portelli, Lee-n Abela, Jimmy Grima, Marta Vella, Simon Bartolo and Simone Spiteri. The strategy will be presented for public consultation in due course.

For more information on Teatru Malta’s latest programme of events, visit www.teatrumalta.org.mt or look up its Facebook and Instagram pages.