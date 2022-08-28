Ma Kuraġġ u Wliedha (Mother Courage and Her Children) is an anti-war play written by exiled German dramatist Bertolt Brecht, now translated into Maltese from the German by Loranne Vella.

Produced by the national theatre company Teatru Malta, the now-classic play in its first-ever translation to Maltese will be staged at the Manoel Theatre from September 2-4 and 9-11.

Ma Kuraġġ was originally written in 1939 by the German dramatist and poet Brecht, with significant contributions from Margarete Steffin.

Set in 17th-century Europe, the play follows Anna Fierling – Mother Courage. Along with her three children, Anna operates a rolling canteen business during the Thirty Years War.

Played by veteran actor Josette Ciappara, she fiercely travels across Europe in a covered wagon, selling goods to locals and alcohol to soldiers to make a hard-earned living.

The play’s central theme is that of the devastating effects of a European war and the blindness of anyone hoping to profit by it.

Ma Kuraġġ u Wliedha is directed by Jean-Marc Cafà with musical direction by Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit teatrumalta.org.mt/events/ma-kuragg-u-wliedha.