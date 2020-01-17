A three-day symposium on theatre design and its development in Malta and abroad covering various productions and including workshops and discussions, is being held by Teatru Malta at Spazju Kreattiv as part of the exhibition Xeni.

Practical workshops will cover set drawing, scale modelling and light design led by seasoned professionals.

This symposium, at the Spazju Kreattiv theatre, Valletta, is being held between today and Sunday . For more information on Xeni, visit teatrumalta.org.mt or e-mail contact@teatrumalta.org.mt.