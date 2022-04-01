Teatru Malta released the soundtrack for their theatrical prodcution O., which ran at the Manoel Theatre between October 29 and November 2.

The soundtrack is available on Spotify and resounds with the words of Oliver Friggieri, interpreted by Claire Tonna and Jamie Cardona with musical composition by Chris Vella.

Inspired by the life and work of the poet Friggieri, who died in 2020, and his admiration of Dun Karm Psaila on the occasion of the 150th anniversary since his birth, the dance-theatre piece O. saw the works of Friggieri and Psaila leap off their pages, under the direction of Sean Buhagiar and through the choreography of The MVMT’s own Cheryl Lofreda.

O. was produced by Teatru Malta in co-production with the Manoel Theatre – a commission of the Ministry for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali and Arts Council Malta.