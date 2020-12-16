Teatru Malta’s Ġulbiena: A Radio Panto in the Dark will go live this Sunday, December 20 at 8pm on several radio stations, including 103 Malta’s Heart, Calypso Radio, XFM and Magic Malta.

Produced by Teatru Malta in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and the Malta Community Chest Fund, this will be the only pantomime taking place this Christmas in light of the COVID-19 restrictions and is the third instalment from the Panto in the Dark series.

Not much has changed from the two previous instalments, only that this time the play will be performed live on the radio instead of in a sound booth. Audiences can tune in with their headphones to keep the panto in the dark experience alive from the safety of their homes.

The play is a story about how, with one hour to go, as the protagonists prepare for the arrival of a very special mystery guest, they realise their ġulbiena is missing. To retrieve their precious Christmas plant, they must journey into the Witch’s creepy cottage, where nobody has dared enter before.

Ġulbiena: A Radio Panto in the Dark is written and directed by Vikesh Godhwani and Marta Vella. The cast includes Chucky Bartolo as the dame, Samuel Farrugia, Anton Saliba and Davinia Hamilton.

For more information visit https://teatrumalta.org.mt/events/gulbiena-a-panto-in-the-dark/ or call 2122 0255.