Teatru Manoel is taking on a new challenge to produce its very own musical.

Coming in July 2022, Teatru Manoel will be presenting a full-fledged version of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber on Fleet Street.

The infamous tale of Sweeney Todd set in Victorian London, follows an unjustly accused barber, seeking vengeance against the corrupt judge who framed him.

His journey leads him to Mrs Lovett, the proprietress of a failing pie shop. Todd opens his new barber practice above her shop, where he develops his thirst for blood and inspires Mrs Lovett with an idea for her latest meat pie. The recipe has people lining up outside her shop door.

Director Lucienne Camilleri

Bringing this musical to life will involve a complex set, fancy Victorian costumes but, more importantly, around 27 musicians and 20 performers on stage.

To give this world-famous production a ‘fresh cut’ and help bring Fleet Street to life, the theatre has teamed up with director Lucienne Camilleri and musical director Ryan Paul Abela.

“Sondheim has a certain aura and charm that keeps directors on their toes - this one is certainly no exception,” said Camilleri.

Abela added: “Stephen Sondheim is a composer’s composer, his attention to detail both lyrically and musically is truly astounding. Sweeney Todd is bloody, gory, dramatic… Well, it’s right up my alley! It will be a fantastic challenge to conduct it.”

While Teatru Manoel has previously hosted musicals on its historical stage, Sweeney Todd will be the first ever musical produced by the theatre itself.

Teatru Manoel’s CEO Massimo Zammit

Apart from the annual opera, this is the first time that Teatru Manoel is taking on a project of this grandeur.

Teatru Manoel’s CEO Massimo Zammit said, “Following closure of six months due to the pandemic and ongoing refurbishment and construction works, we are eager to welcome back audiences and return the theatre to the people.

“Musicals are well-loved locally, and we feel that Sweeney Todd will offer a challenge to both performers and musicians, offering a highly entertaining evening to our patrons.”

Teatru Manoel will begin its search for Sweeney, Mrs Lovett and other characters over the weekend of October 9 and 10, 2021. Those interested in auditioning are encouraged to visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt for more information and to apply by sending an e-mail to info@teatrumanoel.org.mt.