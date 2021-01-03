The historic national theatre’s packed January calendar offers an artistic and cultural kick-start to 2021.

Teatru Manoel has announced a new programme of events set to take place at the historic Valletta venue throughout January 2021.

From family-friendly events under the popular Toi Toi Programme to the highly anticipated Valletta Baroque Festival, the January calendar at the national theatre promises a strong start to the new year for Malta’s cultural and artistic community.

“Teatru Manoel is thrilled to announce the launch of a diverse and exhilarating programme this January,” says Teatru Manoel CEO, Massimo Zammit. “It has undoubtedly been a challenging year for everyone and therefore we would like to provide our audience some relief from their stresses through artistic creativity and innovation.”

The programme kicks off today, Sunday, January 3, with two performances of Il-Ħrafa tas-Soppa tal-Ġebel, a Maltese language production that is part of the Teatru Manoel Toi Toi Education Programme. Written and directed by Dorothy Bezzina, this original interpretation of a classic folk tale is full of rhythm, dancing and music and is ideal for audiences aged five and over.

Soprano Miriam Cauchi in An Evening with Richard Strauss, taking place on January 6. Photo: Teatru Manoel

Another Toi Toi event is set to be performed twice on January 24. The Toi Toi Barock Concert stars Dorothy Bezzina, Maria Eleonora Zammit and Rambert Attard and features musical mashups of works by Handel, Monteverdi, Couperin, Purcell – and Elvis Presley!

There is also plenty for classical music enthusiasts this January at the Manoel. On Wednesday, January 6, An Evening with Richard Strauss celebrates some of the German composer’s most popu­lar works, performed by soprano Miriam Cauchi, pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia and leading Maltese cellist Simon Abdilla Joslin.

Meanwhile, a piano recital by prominent conductor and musician Michael Laus on Saturday, January 9 will explore the relationship between the music of two other great composers, Franz Schubert and Franz Liszt.

An annual highlight of the Teatru Manoel events calendar remains the Valletta Baroque Festival, which on this occasion is being held exclusively at the theatre between January 15 and 24 to ensure the safety of both audiences and artists.

The festival’s 2021 programme includes performances by the Abchordis Ensemble, the Goldberg Ensemble, Andrea Buccarella, Teodoro Baù, La Petite Écurie, Marvic Monreal, Luis Aguilar, Gjorgji Cincievski, Marco Mencoboni, Cantar Lontano, Gillian Zammit, the Valletta Baroque Ensemble and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra at The Valletta Baroque Festival, which this year will be taking place between January 15 and 24. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

“Our artists have created a truly impressive series of events at Teatru Manoel this January,” says Teatru Manoel artistic director Kenneth Zammit Tabona. “Once again, they have shown their extraordinary ability to adapt and innovate in the face of adversity, creating events that will astound and delight audiences at the theatre, as they always have.”

During any event or production, Teatru Manoel strictly adheres to the regulations as issued by the Public Health Regulation Department and Superintendence of Public Health.

For more information regarding Teatru Manoel’s January programme and to book tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, call on 2124 6389 or e-mail on bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt. Further details regarding the Valletta Baroque Festival 2021 can also be found online at www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt. All production information is correct at time of going to press.