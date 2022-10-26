As Teatru Manoel approaches its 300th anniversary, CEO MASSIMO ZAMMIT shares how Malta’s national theatre has endured through the centuries, stays relevant for today’s audiences, and builds a sustainable future for the island’s arts community.

As the third-oldest working theatre in Europe, Teatru Manoel has witnessed nearly three centuries of Malta’s history. Ever since its namesake António Manoel de Vilhena – Grand Master of the Order of St John – commissioned its construction in 1731, the theatre has become the epitome of endurance as the island survived colonisations, invasions and world wars.

Yet, despite the passage of time, Teatru Manoel is still significant to today’s society. “The Manoel is Malta’s epicentre for cultural entertainment,” confirms Teatru Manoel CEO Massimo Zammit. “It offers some of the best productions and musicals in Malta, and every show is immediate, evolving, and different. Although the script never changes, every performance is unique and offers a distinct and irreplicable experience.”

By virtue of being a theatre, the Manoel also stays relevant, he explains: “Theatre is among the ancient art forms and yet it grows and evolves, adapting with time and staying both relevant to current events and relatable for audiences,” he says. “Theatre helps us see different perspectives, reminds us we are not alone and promotes education, literacy, social discourse, dialogue, and social change. Theatre is a cultural phenomenon that mirrors society, whatever the day, whatever the year, whatever the century.”

Theatre is a cultural phenomenon that mirrors society, whatever the day, whatever the year, whatever the century

While sustaining Malta’s ever-evolving arts landscape – and the artists that are its lifeblood – Teatru Manoel also keeps environmental sustainability at its core. “Becoming more sustainable and minimising our carbon footprint remains a key focus,” shares the CEO. “The theatre’s recent refurbishment included the installation of energy-efficient lighting and a new ventilation and acclimatisation system, in the auditorium. Likewise, we are also exploring the possibility of avoiding adding textile waste to landfill through sourcing costumes from second-hand shops and prioritising the use of existing costume stock.”

Collaboration – both in terms of sharing best practices on sustainability and partnering with the key players in Malta’s arts sector – is also integral to the Manoel’s ongoing mission to provide a platform for the artistic community. In fact, such a partnership is behind Malta’s latest smash-hit musical, La Cage Aux Folles, co-produced by the Manoel and leading theatre company FM Theatre Productions.

“This partnership augurs well for other similar collaborations in the future. They help to drive growth, build a resilient artistic community, and produce events that through such collaborations reach new heights,” remarks Zammit. “Ours is a national theatre that supports and serves the community’s vibrant performing arts productions; an inclusive, innovative theatre that is relevant to everyone.”

Teatru Manoel CEO Massimo Zammit

The jointly produced musical is just the start of another packed theatre season worthy of Malta’s historic national theatre, featuring comedy, music, classics, dance, and drama in both English and Maltese. TOI TOI’s four-part Baby Series will help children discover the magic of theatre, joining other family shows from the Manoel’s learning and participation programme. Alongside Macbeth for schools and Meet Cute – A TOI TOI Jukebox Musical, youth talent also takes centre-stage in the TMYT Showcase and throughout the ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival.

Music fills the Manoel’s calendar, with unmissable events such as Teatru Unplugged, concerts from Band Clubs and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, an International Organ Festival and the renowned Baroque Festival. The return of the Christmas pantomime with Masquerade’s Ċikku and the Chocolate Panto, the charming Elly the Musical, and a star-studded production of Puccini’s Tosca from the Manoel and Valletta Cultural Agency are also set to become seasonal highlights.

To book tickets for any upcoming productions at Teatru Manoel, e-mail bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, telephone (+356) 2124 6389 or visit www.teatrumanoel.mt.