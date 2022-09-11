Auditions for Teatru Salesjan’s resident youth music ensemble are opening on September 24, heralding a new edition of Sally Sounds.

Aimed to cultivate children’s love for music, Sally Sounds is an opportunity for young people aged between eight and 14 to be professionally trained on a weekly basis in either choral singing, playing within a string ensemble or both.

Run by qualified music practitioners Giséle Grima, Stefan Calleja and Desirée Quintano, Sally Sounds will take place at St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema, and is part of Teatru Salesjan’s Nurture Culture Programme.

Those interested should send in an expression of interest to education@tsmalta.com by Sunday, September 18, and consult the audition pack available on the Teatru Salesjan website.

Membership for participation in Sally Singers or Sally Strings comes against an €80 donation, while participation for both comes against a donation of €100.

For more information, visit tsmalta.com/call-for-auditions-sally-sounds-2022-23/. Sally Sounds forms part of the Nurture Culture Programme supported by the ADRC Trust, BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation and Arts Council Malta via Il-Premju tal-President.