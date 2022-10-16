Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, the musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the world with its cast of quirky characters since its first performance in 2005.

Now to be staged by Teatru Salesjan by its youth musical theatre group Company OneEleven, the William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin and Rebecca Feldman musical will make its debut at Theatre Next Door on October 21 and 22, featuring a different cast each day.

The show centres around a fictional spelling bee competition in the geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Ten quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by two equally quirky grown-ups.

The production is directed by Denise Mulholland and includes choreography by Emma Loftus and vocal direction by Gillian Zammit.

“We held auditions for the show back in July and were thrilled with the response”, says Mulholland.

“We had a great turnout, so much so that we were able to double-cast the two leading roles of Barfeé and Olive, and create an ensemble who also understudy the principal roles.”

She emphasised that the creative team most wanted to bring out the sense of joy this musical has.

“Each of the participants has their own cross to bear but they meet their challenges with courage and resilience,” she says.

“We were so lucky to have a cast who also embody both those qualities.”

Describing the piece’s musical numbers, Mulholland says that the musical’s best quality is that it allows every character to get their moment to shine.

“

Each song is written to reflect the particular quirk or dilemma facing the character. The songs are almost like a soliloquy in that respect

“Sometimes they aren’t overheard by the others on stage so we really gain an insight into the thoughts of the young participants.”

The musical pieces range from delicate, intimate songs, such as the I Love You song where Olive confronts her absent mother, to rollicking, jazzy numbers like Magic Foot, where Barfeé stops the show with his showmanship. In addition to these solos, the musical also features several ensemble numbers.

Some past iterations of the performance have included some audience members to be invited to participate in the show as fellow ‘spellers’.

Asked whether the Company OneEleven performance will also include this interactive element, Mulholland says that they have opted to omit this, given the number and quality of the auditioning actors.

“We actually opted not to include that element primarily because we had so many terrific auditionees. Instead, we added to the script four new spellers who double up as ensemble and play featured roles such Jesus and Schwartzy’s Dad,” she says.

“For each of them, we created a character and integrated them all into the story. It was such a bonus to be able to include more performers in the cast and hopefully it means we put our own unique spin on the production.”

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is showing at Theatre Next Door from October 21 to 22. The production by Company OneEleven forms part of Teatru Salesjan’s Nurture Culture Programme, which is supported by the ADRC Trust, the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation and Arts Council Malta via il-Premju tal-President. The event was also supported by Linked Productions and The Imperial.