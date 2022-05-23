Teatru Salesjan presents Songs of Nations – a renewed classic-contemporary repertoire by the theatre’s resident multi-national choir for individuals aged 40 years and over. This short concert is free to the public and will be taking place at the Jesuits’ church in Valletta on Sunday, May 29 at 6.30pm. Even though this performance will mostly take place in the historic setting of the Jesuits’ church, the choir will be starting the concert in the heart of Merchants’ Street in front of Is-Suq tal-Belt.

Emulating the tradition of travelling troubadours, audience members will be encouraged to follow the choir to the church in a song-filled mini-pilgrimage where the main portion of the performance will take place.

The concert will also include the choral direction of renowned opera singer Gillian Zammit.

Even though this performance will be free, Teatru Salesjan encourages audiences to donate whatever they can at the entrance of the Jesuits’ church in order to continue to support the theatre and its communities.

Songs of Nations forms part of Teatru Salesjan’s Nurture Culture Programme, which is generously supported by the ADRC Trust, the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation, and Arts Council Malta via il-Premju tal-President.