We have all got used to it. A player is clipped around the ankle in the penalty box, play resumes, but then, a few seconds later, the referee requests a VAR review. After reviewing the incident, a penalty is awarded, and the score changes.

The video assistant referee – or as it is better known, VAR – has changed the game, removing dubious decisions and introducing a higher level of accuracy to inform a referee’s decisions.

Yet VAR is just one form of technology that is helping improve sports worldwide. Ever since the photo-finish mechanism was introduced way back in 1964, improving accuracy to 1/100th of a second, other technologies have been developed. And all are having a significant impact on various sports – helping improve both athlete performance and fan engagement.

For athletes competing in various sports, technology has revolutionised training and competing. Nowadays, coaches and training staff can live-track performances, helping athletes improve their movements, reduce the risk of injury and take a data-driven approach to decision-making.

In recent years, wearable technology has taken this further – various wearable devices can offer a detailed glimpse of how an athlete’s body is functioning. Coaches, fitness experts and medical staff can use such devices to capture various types of data – which then is used as a competitive advantage.

Even when scouting, technology is playing a critical role. In the old days, scouting talent was a matter of observation and instinct. Now, through technology, scouts have various data sets – how fast an athlete can run, how high they can jump, how accurate their passing is – which would then inform them when deciding whether to sign up a player or not.

For fans worldwide, technology has also added to the enjoyment of following sports. High-definition has certainly boosted the enjoyment of staying at home and watching your favourite team play. Of course, the bigger and better equipment you have, the greater the enjoyment is. Yet even average equipment can give those who cannot – or don’t want – to go to the stadium, a crystal-clear viewing experience.

Content platforms, e-sports and other fan-engagement technologies have boosted the entertainment value of sports. Even developments such as fantasy sports have – through technology – upped the name of the game. When fantasy sports first started, fans would trawl through newspaper reports to try and calculate league winners – nowadays, fans can use stats and updates to make their game even more exciting.

What has also boosted excitement is sports betting. Fans enjoy watching their favourite team play live – but betting and winning a bit of cash while doing so makes it even more worth their while. Again, here technology plays a part. Fans can place bets from the comfort of their own sofa – or even while on the go. And they don’t need to visit various sites in order to find the one that best suits their style or budget – various sites, including betting sites UK, review the best sports betting sites around, so that players can choose which site is giving the best odds, has the right bonuses, and pays winnings in time.

And the good thing is that technology is constantly developing and improving – which can only mean that the way we follow sport will just get better and better.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.