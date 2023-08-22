There are many technologies currently taking the world by storm, technologies that are rapidly changing the world. So, what technologies are having the biggest impact right now in 2023?

AI – What's coming next?

Artificial intelligence has blown up in 2023, and its impact is far-reaching. This is no doubt one of the biggest tech trends of the year. The future of AI will see it becoming an integral part of businesses, with the easy-to-use no-code AI letting organisations develop smarter products.

AI will also affect how we shop. It will allow for autonomous shopping and delivery, making it easier than ever before for consumers to buy and receive products and services.

Furthermore, AI will inevitably enter the job market too in almost every industry, deeply altering business processes. Retailers will be able to use AI to manage and automate the complex inventory management processes.

AI will also power new autonomous delivery methods and in the very near future it will be the norm for retail workers to work with machines.

What's happening with the Metaverse?

In case you're not entirely sure of what it is, the metaverse is a catchall term that refers to an immersive online space full of customised avatars. This virtual space allows users to socialise, play games, and even work.

The metaverse is tipped to become a massive technological force over the coming decade and as augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) advance its possibilities will expand.

It is particularly interesting how the metaverse might affect work, given the last few years in which remote work has become the norm for many. The metaverse could encourage virtual meeting environments that are much more involved and immersive than a video call.

Microsoft and Nvidia are currently developing metaverse platforms that enable digital collaboration, and the avatars, which are now quite rudimentary and cartoonish, will advance in such a way that they could offer an accurate representation of how users really look like.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) of course have uses related to the metaverse. But they also offer a wide range of other possibilities, and both AR and VR have their own particular strengths.

VR completely immerses the user in an environment, letting you inhabit a virtual space, while AR virtually alters the physical environment around the user.

These technologies have so far mostly been used for gaming, but other uses have propped up too, such as for training, education, and marketing.

2023 is another year for these two technologies to grow, and they are indeed growing exponentially and will further become a part of our daily lives. AR and VR has many possibilities in the realms of training, entertainment, education, marketing, and rehabilitation after injury.

Web3 and blockchain technology

Blockchain technology has not stopped developing, and it's no surprise it's still one of the main tech trends in 2023.

Many companies have started to create more decentralised products and services, meaning that data won't have to be stored on the cloud but instead encrypted with blockchain. This makes the data much more secure.

Blockchain is usually correlated to cryptocurrencies, but this is far from its only use. Blockchain is effectively a 'chain' of data that can only be added to and not subtracted from or altered in any other way. The fact that you cannot change the previous blocks of this data chain renders it highly secure.

On top of this there is another layer of security, which is that blockchains are driven by consensus. This means that no one entity can take full control of the data, therefore eliminating the need for a trusted third party to validate transactions. The tech can consequently deliver an extremely high level of security that can be applied in various contexts.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are also still very much a tech thing, and they are becoming more practical in how we can use them. They could become contracts you can use between parties to make legally binding agreements, keys that unlock digital products and services, and special tickets for events.

Merging the digital and physical world

A multi-faceted bridge is currently connecting the digital and physical worlds, composed of digital twin technology and 3D printing.

Digital twin technology

Digital twins virtually simulate processes, operations, or products in the real world. This enables the testing of ideas safely.

Designers and engineers use digital twins to recreate physical objects within predictable virtual worlds. This means they can do numerous tests under any condition they need in a sustainable way. 2023 will see a rise in the use of digital twins, and in many sectors.

3D printing

A huge trend in technology right now is 3D printing, which is used for many things, namely for designing prototypes. It has had a particularly large impact in the biomedical and industrial industries.

It wasn't long ago that 3D printing would have seemed to us like purely science fiction, but now it’s a reality in many parts of the world.

The rise of green tech

Climate change and stopping carbon emissions encapsulate one of the biggest issues we are facing today. It is therefore unsurprising that green technology is on the rise.

In 2023 progress is being made with green hydrogen, a source of clean energy that almost no greenhouse gas emissions.

There is also much progress being made in developing decentralised power grids, which provides a system of small power generators and storage that are located in communities or individual houses.

This enables a more secure source of power that doesn't require a main grid to be available.

The world's energy needs are currently being met by gas and energy companies, so decentralised energy can potentially loosen the stranglehold these companies have and more equally distribute power while decreasing carbon emissions.

Gene editing

Believe it or not, a technology has emerged that can study your DNA and use the data to improve your health. It can support you in the fight against various diseases and illnesses.

Gene editing tech will be able to study your genes, DNAs, their mapping, and structure, among other aspects, which can quantify your genes and pinpoint health problems that may arise in the future.

We can already 'edit' things, including plants and humans.

Nanotechnology allows us to create materials with new features, and in 2023 gene editing technology is rapidly accelerating to a destination that will allow us to intrinsically change the nature of things and people by altering their DNA.

Gene editing is almost like editing a word document, except instead of editing words and sentences you do it with genes. Gene editing can also be implemented to fix DNA mutations, resolve food allergies, support crop health, or alter the eye and hair colour of humans.

Edge computing

While cloud computing is mainstream, rapidly growing and still being adopted by companies, there is another tech trend that has popped up alongside it. Edge computing.

Organisations are having to handle more and more amounts of data, and cloud computing doesn't always do the job.

So, edge computing has stepped in to solve this issue and circumvent the latency caused by cloud computing.

It is called edge computing because it operates closer to where computing happens, closer than cloud computing. It can exist “on the edge,” if you will, closer to where computing needs to happen. It can therefore be used to process data that needs rapid processing and can do so in remote locations.

Quantum computing

Another type of computing that is changing the world is quantum computing. It is developing at a rapid rate worldwide, and 2023 will continue to see big leaps in this new technology.

Quantum computing employs subatomic particles to create completely new methods to process and store information. It is truly a massive leap forward and unleashes so many more possibilities because it spells a world in which computers will be able to function a trillion times quicker than the fastest processors currently on the market.

Quantum computing is such a step up from what we're used to and it's no wonder that the world superpowers are all investing a lot of money in developing quantum computing tech.